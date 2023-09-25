The Northmor girls’ cross country team placed third out of 15 teams in Saturday’s Ontario Bill Brown Invitational with 137 points.

Kate Lehman finished third overall with a time of 20:29.4, while Natalie Hunter ran 15th in 21:35.02. Ryann Brinkman was 25th in 22:14.36, Shelby Cooper took 45th in 23:12.37 and Haylee Walker ran 56th in 23:34.19. Elizabeth Ruhl placed 58th in 23:36.36 and Katie Statler took 77th in 25:09.78.

Also, Macie Witherall was 82nd, Maizy Brinkman was 90th, Hannah Kanagy was 93rd, Ella Creswell was 96th, Harley Barler was 100th and Sarah Ambroise was 106th.

The boys’ team took fifth place out of 17 teams with 167 points. Ryan Lehman was the race winner with a time of 16:31.65. David Blunk took 19th in 17:38.14, while Thomas Keen placed 43rd in 18:30.42. Levi Hunter ran 45th with a time of 18:31.49, Dane Creswell finished 59th in 18:53.99, Owen Yunker claimed 69th in 19:06.13 and Vinton Naylor ran 71st in 19:10.13.

Also, Bryce Cooper was 95th, Carter Thomas was 100th, Anthony Scheibe was 121st and Elliot Wall was 140th.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead picked up 12th place on Saturday at the Strongsville Invitational against a collection of primarily Division I opposition.

Will Baker placed fifth in the meet with a time of 15:41.67, while Parker Bartlett was 12th in 15:53.11 and Owen Hershner ran 35th in 16:29.9. Tommy Emberg finished 140th in 17:44.25 and Nolan Hershner claimed 157th in 17:56.03. Nathan Smith was 161st in 17:57.04 and Joshua Davis placed 210th in 18:51.96.

The girls’ team finished in 26th place. Kimberly Staley took 62nd in 20:18 to lead the way, while Danielle Pohlkotte finished 157th in 22:15.93, Sophie Mosher was 174th in 22:48.57 and Ava Baker ran 176th in 22:51.7. Haley Pfeifer finished 183rd in 23:05.59 and Natalie Jagger placed 193rd in 23:14.88.

