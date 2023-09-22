It is estimated that 74,000 Ohioans will be diagnosed with cancer this year. This number is in addition to those already fighting, including some of those close to the Gilead Christian School family.

The Gilead Christian School’s girls volleyball team will be hosting a Spike Out Cancer match on Monday, Oct. 2 with games beginning at 4:30 at the GCS South Campus, 4863 US Highway 42, Mount Gilead.

There are several ways to team up with the school to Spike Out Cancer.

* Prior to and during the games on Oct. 2 you can purchase a ticket to win a GCS Volleyball warm up hoodie (size L) for $2 per ticket or 3 for $5. Email [email protected] for tickets. The winner will be drawn and announced during the matches on Oct. 2.

* There will also be a bake sale happening during the matches.

* Donations can also be made by visiting https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=105828&pg=team&team_id=2697667

Fans are also asked to wear pink during the Oct. 2 matches to show your support for the team and their cause.