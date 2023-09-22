Staff Report

Highland swept Marion Harding on Thursday. After winning the first set 25-12, they won two straight by a 25-22 margin to earn the 3-0 victory.

Kameron Stover recorded 33 kills, 17 digs and three aces; while Reagan Maibach totaled seven kills. Kendal Kline picked up 36 assists. Also, Camryn Miller had 14 digs and Savanna Sanborn added 12 digs.

Cardington Pirates

The Pirates claimed a three-set win over host Lucas on Thursday. Scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 27-25.

Lily Clark finished with 14 kills, while Genevieve Longsdorf tallied nine. Clark added three aces and 10 digs, while Longsdorf also contributed three blocks. Rylee Donkin had three aces and 14 digs. Madison Caulkins totaled eight blocks, Lundyn Blevins finished with 11 digs and Abby Ufferman picked up 30 assists.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell at Centerburg on Tuesday by scores of 16-25, 11-25 and 9-25 in a league contest.

Maggie Brewer picked up five kills for the Golden Knights, while also tallying 15 digs. Lizzie Erlsten added 14 assists and eight digs.

