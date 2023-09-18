Mount Gilead claimed another boys’ cross country team trophy at Saturday’s Galion Invitational.

Competing in the 24-team Division III race, the Indians finished with 61 points. Second-place Centerburg had 117.

Will Baker won the race in 15:56.2, while Parker Bartlett was third in 16:01 and Owen Hershner took sixth in 16:33.2. Tommy Emberg ran 22nd in 17:33.2, Nolan Hershner finished 34th in 17:56 and Nathan Smith claimed 44th in 18:11.6. Joshua Davis finished 46th in 18:14.9.

Also, Luke Fraizer was 58th, Collin Gabriel was 59th, Ethan Turner was 64th, Rowan Shaw was 67th, Wyatt Mowry was 73rd, Ryan Swalley was 78th, Josh Burnaugh was 85th, Chace Staats was 94th, Quade Harris was 104th, Abram Newson was 107th, Kasen Wallace was 112th, Landon Spoon was 137th, Gavin Spoon was 147th, Elias Bulkowski was 167th, Trinton McCarty was 186th and Carson Mowery was 226th.

Northmor took third with 125 points. The team was led by Ryan Lehman’s fourth-place finish in 16:19.6. David Blunk placed 12th in 16:58.3, while Thomas Keen took 37th in 18:02.8. Levi Hunter claimed 42nd in 18:09.8 and Vinton Naylor finished 45th in 18:13.5, while Dane Creswell was 49th in 18:18.1 and Owen Yunker took 72nd in 18:54.9.

Also, Bryce Cooper was 85th, Carter Thomas was 122nd, Elliot Wall was 150th and Anthony Scheibe was 157th.

Gilead Christian ran 22nd on the day. The team was paced by Joseph Bossard, who was 91st in 19:25.8. Nathan Bossard finished 133rd in 20:37.8. Elisha Dubee was 191st in 22:49.9, Jackson Keller was 192nd in 22:51.5, Maxwell Keller was 230th in 27:31.5 and Timothy Jeane finished 240th in 32:43.7.

Cardington did not compete with a full team. Riley Patterson ran 132nd in 20:37.1, while Brandon Elliot-Hughes placed 149th in 21:04.2 and Danny Townsend was 211th in 23:48.5.

In the Division III girls’ race, Northmor ran sixth out of 19 teams with 176 points. Kate Lehman led the team, placing 11th in 20:10.4, while Natalie Hunter finished 29th in 21:17.9 and Ryann Brinkman finished 30th in 21:19.5. Haylee Walker took 55th in 22:19 and Shelby Cooper finished 82nd in 23:35.6. Elizabeth Ruhl was 93rd in 24:06.4 and Maizy Brinkman finished 104th in 25:04.6.

Also, Katie Statler was 105th, Hannah Kanagy was 114th, Harley Barler was 128th and Ella Creswell was 133rd.

Mount Gilead took eighth with 234 points. Kimberly Staley was 18th in 20:36.2 to lead the Indians. Danielle Pohlkotte finished 37th in 21:48.2, while Sophie Mosher took 67th in 22:45.3 and Ava Baker ran 73rd in 23:01.7. Haley Pfeifer took 77th in 23:16.5, Natalie Jagger finished 80th in 23:28.9 and Adriana Hershner placed 110th in 25:25.5.

Also, Baylee Snyder was 145th, Brooke Jagger was 148th, Gabrielle Mowry was 159th, Addison Rogers was 168th and Lexi Fox was 178th.

Neither Cardington nor Gilead Christian had full teams in the meet.

Cardington’s Magi Hallibrin took 24th place in 20:55.9. Also, Gracie Meade took 57th in 22:21.4.

For Gilead Christian, Seraiah Campbell ran 33rd with a time of 21:41.2. Aryanna Green placed 112th in 25:43.9.

Highland Scots

The Highland cross country team competed at the Fairfield Union Invitational on Saturday. The boys’ team finished eight and the girls were 12th.

The boys were led by Matthew Miller, who was 11th in 17:11.6 on the day. Brendan Lester took 42nd in 18:21.9, while Konner Blaney ran 85th in 19:36.7 and Ethan Harmon finished 90th in 19:43.1. Henry Spence placed 98th in 19:54.1, Grant Jennings claimed 104th in 20:02.3 and Daniel Grandstaff ran 123rd in 20:35.1.

Also, Colton Clarkson was 128th, Brody Bonecutter was 131st, Jett Black was 148th, Caden Barsic was 152nd, Bryden Bisbee was 183rd, Harken Peck was 191st, Jacob Bowen was 194th, Cash LaFever was 195th, Morgan Kline was 197th and Justin Berthold was 212th.

For the girls, Kindylle Mallow led the way by running 41st in 22:28.6. Rlley Matthews took 64th in 23:19.9, while Morgan Snider finished 75th in 23:43.9 and Katelyn Schade ran 100th in 24:54.6. Abbie Pruett placed 115th in 25:51.8, Audrey Weaver finished 155th in 28:41.3 and Elizabeth Beck was 163rd in 29:27.9.

