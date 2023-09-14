Cardington-Lincoln senior Merek McClure, who’s pie went for $500 during the annual pie auction, is pictured with his grandparents, Terry and Denise McClure. Quinn Maceyko | AIM Media Midwest

CARDINGTON — Fifty-nine footballers and cheerleaders baked a pie to be auctioned off at the annual pie auction at Cardington-Lincoln High School. Flavors from cherry to chocolate and everything in between were auctioned off over the course of an hour.

Brandon Strain served as the auctioneer for the evening, and he was assisted by Spencer Adams and Bill Creswell. The Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters organized the registration table, and at the helm were Jodie Denney, Angie Ongalibang and Samantha Caulkins. Head football coach Ryan Goetzman and cheerleading advisor Tracy Williamson were the masters of ceremonies for the fundraiser.

Football senior Merek McClure’s pie was auctioned off at the highest price of the night going for $500 and was purchased by his grandparents, Terry and Denise McClure. Sophomore Haylee Stainer’s pie was the top for the cheerleaders, going for $325. It was bought by her grandfather, Randy Santo.

Nine raffle baskets were up for silent auction throughout the live auction and those raised a total of $665 to split between the football and cheerleading programs. Pizzaburg of Mount Gilead brought in a pepperoni pizza and special envelope to be auctioned off in addition to the athletes’ pies. Pizzaburg’s pizza raised $1,500 split among six buyers at $250 apiece: Danyelle Minturn, Kevin Mullins, Christian & Son Construction, D&D Tire, Lifeline Ambulance and Lori Minturn.

In total, $11,000 was raised for Pirate athletics.

The Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters would like to thank Christa (Williamson) Weiss, coach Jake Rice, L&P Cake and Candy Shoppe, Cardington-Lincoln FFA Alumni, Kim Nott, Pat Bird, Kevin Mullins, Lincoln Township Trustee Terry Pearl, Danyelle Minturn, D&D Tire, Cardington-Lincoln Maintenance Department, Kinsey Construction, Dan Stainer, Samantha Caulkins, Dean and Becky Webb, Tom Garrison, Lifeline Ambulance, Joe Denney, Jeri Nida, Terry and Diana McClure, Ray and Angie Reynolds, Josh Webb, Maceyko Lawn Care, Lori Minturn, Greg, Rick Goetzman, Stogie Robinson, Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh, Stacy Miller, Christian & Son Construction, Greenside Plumbing, Joy Ireland, Sherman and Colette Jones, Mark Spires, Andy Ratliff, and Mike Hall for purchasing an athlete’s pie.

Additional thanks goes to Burr Farms (Gill and Duanna Ullom), Cardington Rotary Club, Radel Farms (Howard Radel), Ann Heimlich, and Jim and Betty Grooms, Tom and Sherry Graham, and the Carolyn Poorman Family for their monetary donations.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.