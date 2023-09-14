Staff Report

Highland picked up a league volleyball win Tuesday at home against Clear Fork. The Scots won by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-8.

Kameron Stover tallied 17 kills for the team, while Larsen Terrill added 10. Both Stover and Camryn Miller picked up three aces on the night, while Miller also had 12 digs. Terrill finished with 27 assists in the match.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington volleyball team suffered a home setback in KMAC play at the hands of Centerburg on Tuesday.

In their 10-25, 17-25, 11-25 loss, the Pirates got 10 kills from Lily Clark and seven from Autumn Holt. Abby Ufferman tallied 23 assists, while Lundyn Blevins picked up 14 digs.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was topped by visiting Fredericktown on Tuesday by scores of 11-25, 13-25 and 9-25 in volleyball.

Briez Abrams led the team in kills with five. Lizzie Erlsten had 11 assists and 10 digs, while Maggie Brewer added 10 digs.

