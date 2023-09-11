A Mount Gilead comeback bid on Friday was foiled by a late touchdown by Loudonville.

Loudonville quarterback Matt Sprang ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and then completed a two-point conversion pass to Dillon Wade to put his team up 27-20 in a game whey would win by that margin.

That score spoiled a good second-half comeback by MG. Loudonville led 19-0 at the half thanks to three Sprang touchdown passes — two to Baylor Weiser and one to Wade. The Indians would rally for 20 points in the third quarter to surge in front.

Quarterback Cole Fricke connected with Logan High for a 72-yard scoring pass and then the team got two more scores on the ground. Carson Trainer ran for a 22-yard touchdown and Fricke added a run of 11 for six more points. Eliot Jones added a two-point run after the Trainer touchdown.

However, Loudonville’s fourth-quarter touchdown would be the deciding factor. Jones led the Indians (2-2, 0-1) on the ground with 142 yards. Fricke added 84 and also completed five passes for 160 yards, with High tallying three catches for 132 of that total.

“I am really proud of our team’s heart,” said head coach Mike Reid. “Being down 19-0 at the half, listening and learning at halftime, then coming out in the third quarter and executing those adjustments and taking the lead going into the fourth. We just dug ourselves too much of a hole, but we will bounce back, correct mistakes, build on the positives and get ready for Fredericktown.”

Highland Scots

Highland got off to a fast start at Pleasant in their league-opening game on Friday, but couldn’t generate points after the first quarter in a 34-17 loss that dropped them to 3-1, 0-1 in league play.

In the first quarter, the Scots got a 65-yard interception return for a score by Sam Hernandez and then scored after a bad snap on a Spartan punt to lead 14-0. While kicker Malin Fichtner would add a 28-yard field goal in the quarter, Pleasant would respond with a pair of touchdowns to cut the Scot lead to a 17-13 count.

The Spartans then would score in the second quarter to go up 20-17 into the break. Pleasant would continue to add to their lead in the second half with two more touchdowns in earning the home win.

Dane Nauman rushed for 103 yards to pace the Scot offense, while Hernandez added 51. Kolton Stover hit on 9-of-21 passes for 101 yards with both Kadyn Reichenbach (47 yards) and Hayden Kline (26) recording three receptions.

