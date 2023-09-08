Staff Report

Cardington picked up a KMAC volleyball win on the road against East Knox Thursday evening.

In the team’s 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 victory, Lily Clark had 17 kills, while Autumn Holt added nine. Clark also had three aces. Rylee Donkin tallied four aces and 13 digs. Lundyn Blevins finished with 10 digs and Abby Ufferman added 35 assists.

Highland Scots

Highland got back on track at home against River Valley on Thursday when the Scots earned a 25-17, 25-10, 25-13 win over the Vikings.

Kameron Stover picked up 26 kills in the win, while also adding four aces and 11 digs. Camryn Miller finished with three aces and eight digs. MaKaylee Merckling tallied 18 digs, while Savanna Sanborn added eight. Also, Larsen Terrill contributed 37 assists.

