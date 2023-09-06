The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB) is excited to announce a major step in its efforts to renovate and expand the Meadow Center, a Mount Gilead facility that plays a critical role in our commitment to serve the people of Delaware and Morrow Counties.

At their Aug. 17 meeting, the DMMHRSB Board of Directors accepted a bid from Barton Malow to lead construction efforts.

The renovation and expansion of the Meadow Center will create an accessible, multi-use, and cost-effective site to create a sustainable behavioral health hub to serve all age groups in need of services. This project will update the existing 10,980-square-foot facility to meet code regulations and maximize square footage and utilization of features for residents, staff, and visitors.

“In Delaware and Morrow counties, appropriate provider space continues to be a barrier toward service. Viable and affordable space options are non-existent locally,” said Deanna Brant, executive director of the DMMHRSB.

Historically, the Meadow Center was occupied by three board-contracted mental health and substance use disorder providers but lacked the appropriate space to house crisis services provided by contracted agencies.

With the additional space, the Meadow Center will be able to increase outpatient capacity to add a fourth provider who serves children and families, while creating secure crisis assessment space for an existing provider tenant. The expanded facility will also increase accessibility by cutting wait times for services.

“Adding additional space and cutting service times is essential to upholding our mission of providing affordable and effective behavioral health care and substance abuse treatment to the residents of our counties,” Brant said

Submitted by Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.