Noah Gifford (left) of Alert Medical Alarms poses for a photo with Area Agency on Aging staff member Christy Goldbach. Courtesy | Area Agency on Aging

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. held a Provider Day during its Employee Appreciation Week. It was an excellent way for everyone to stay connected and gave an opportunity for providers to meet staff and share information about their organizations.

“Alert Medical Alarms is dedicated to providing peace and independence to those who need it most through Emergency Response System (ERS). Our ERS products and solutions protect and provide your clients with a sense of security in their homes and out in the community at all times,” said Noah Gifford of Alert Medical Alarms, an event sponsor.

The Area Agency on Aging providers and team members aim to provide services to our communities in the best way to support healthy and independent living.

To learn more about becoming a provider with the Area Agency on Aging, call 419-524-4144 or visit www.aaa5ohio.org/providers/provider-relations/.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination, and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers, and resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.

