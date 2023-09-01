Staff Report

The Highland volleyball team improved to 3-0 in league play (5-1 overall) with a three-set win over host Shelby on Thursday.

In their 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 victory, junior Larsen Terrill reached the 1000 assist mark early in the match. She finished with 27 assists, 10 kills and 12 digs. Kameron Stover contributed 20 kills, 21 digs and four aces; while Camryn Miller added 27 digs and seven assists.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS