The Highland girls’ golf team was topped 196-216 by Clear Fork on Wednesday.

Ceci Grassbaugh was the match medalist with a round of 39. Sierra Fitzpatrick shot 55, while both Lillia Roesky and Ryleigh Dewart scored 61. Also, Ellie Rhea shot 64 and Piper Dabbert shot 65.

Highland boys’ golf

The Highland boys’ golf team split a triangular match with Clear Fork and River Valley Wednesday.

The Scots finished with a score of 175, which topped the Vikings’ total of 182, but was behind Clear Fork. Dillon Gilland led Highland with a round of 39. Jayden Collins scored 43, while Carter Merckling shot a career-best 45, which included his first varsity birdie.

