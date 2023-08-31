Staff Report

The Northmor volleyball team picked up a win over visiting East Knox in straight sets on Tuesday. Scores were 25-7, 25-15 and 25-23.

Maggie Brewer tallied 11 kills in the win. Lizzie Erlsten picked up six aces, while Kallie Wright added four more. Allison Sheriff led the team in digs with 10, while Jillian Zeger contributed nine and Erlsten picked up eight. Erlsten also recorded 21 assists.

