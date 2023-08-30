Staff Report

The Highland Lady Scots finished fourth in the second MOAC golf tournament of the fall season.

Competing at Oakhaven Golf Course, the team finished with a team score of 451. Highlighting their performance was Ceci Grassbaugh, who shot 78 on the day — one stroke off Highland’s 18-hole record — and placed second overall.

Sierra Fitzpatrick shot 120, Lillia Roesky had a round of 121 and both Piper Dabbert and Ryleigh Dewart had scores of 132 to round out the Highland performances.

