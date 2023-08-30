Staff Report

Cardington claimed a KMAC volleyball win over Danville on Tuesday. The visiting Pirates topped their opponents by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-19 to earn the decision.

Lily Clark tallied 13 hits in the match, while Autumn Holt added 10. Clark also tallied three aces and nine digs. Genevieve Longsdorf picked up six blocks and Madison Caulkins finished with five. Rylee Donkin contributed 12 digs, while Lundyn Blevins picked up 11. Abby Ufferman recorded 30 assists.

