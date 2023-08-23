Susan Devol receives the 2023 Democrat of the Year award. Pictured (left to right) are Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, Devol, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart and Morrow County Democrat Committee President Susan Grundy. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Morrow County Women’s Club President Lindsey Kohlenburg presented Susan Devol with the award of Morrow County Democrat of the Year at the JFK Dinner on Aug. 11.

Kohlenburg worked with Diane Farahay to list the many ways Devol has volunteered her time and abilities for the Democratic Party and the Morrow County community.

“Susan is an exemplary leader, always ready to work to make our party as effective as possible,” Kohlenburg said. “She leads by keeping in mind that her hopes for the party will inspire all of us to be proud of our party.”

Devol has served as a Democratic precinct person on the Morrow County Democratic Central Committee. She has also served as secretary and treasurer of the committee. She chaired the committee for the county’s Democratic Party Constitution revision and led the committee to create a more streamlined and effective document. She also helped the Women’s Democratic Club revise its constitution.

Devol has organized the local Democrat community’s “Soup Suppers” which have been very successful. People come to eat supper and hear about local, state, and judicial candidates.

In the past, Devol has knocked on doors for numerous presidential and congressional campaigns. During the most recent presidential campaign, she and Susan Grundy traveled over the entire county to meet local Democrats and sell Democratic paraphernalia to party members.

Other tasks and accomplishments attributed to Devol are as a staging location manager, organizing meetings for statewide candidates, helping with Mike Porter’s race for county commissioner, and competency with Voter Access Network (VAN).

Kohlenburg also touted Devol’s community work.

“Susan has worked tirelessly to bring a vote for zoning for Peru Township. It has been very difficult, but she has not given up,” Kohlenburg said.

On another issue, she organized and participated in meeting with township trustees when it was rumored the Cardinal Center was planning to make changes to their shooting range, which the community at large did not support. In the end, that plan was thwarted.

During the pandemic, she volunteered to help the Morrow County Department of Health assist people who were required to sit in the room for 15 minutes after receiving their vaccination. During Devol’s shift, Kohlenburg said no one’s mask was allowed below their nose.

The Central Committee and Women’s Group report that Susan is a wizard with the computer. She can do anything and make it look easy. The Central Committee Constitution, the treasury and budget spreadsheets, and the zoning resolutions would not be the polished and excellent documents they are without Devol’s expertise.

Democrats at the JFK Dinner applauded enthusiastically as Ohio Supreme Court Justices Michael Donnelly and Melody Stewart presented Devol with the 2023 Democrat of the Year Award.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.