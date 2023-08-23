The Cardington Fire Department is now better equipped to keep community members safe thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $30,000 grant will be used to purchase a Polaris Ranger 1000 utility side-by-side, fulfilling a critical need within the department.

“On behalf of the Cardington Fire Department and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Columbus, Ohio,” said Fire Chief Gary Goodman. “We take great pride in providing lifesaving support to our community, and these funds will allow us to advance our abilities.”

The new Polaris Ranger will be used to fight brush and off-road equipment fires as well as rescue people in areas where a typical fire truck can’t travel. Having the necessary equipment on hand at the right time can make all the difference.

For the past 17 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit firehousesubsfoundation.org.

Submitted by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.