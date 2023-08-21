Key defensive plays assured Northmor of victory when they traveled to Upper Sandusky for their season-opening football game on Friday.

In their 42-21 win over the Rams, the Golden Knights blew open a close game with a pair of fourth quarter interceptions by Hunter Fulk that the senior returned for touchdowns that ended Upper’s bid for a come-from-behind win.

The contest opened with Northmor scoring on a short run by Paul Cramer to take a 7-0 lead. While Upper responded to tie the game late in the quarter, a 50-yard pass from A.J. Bower to Jaxson Wenger led to points and gave the Golden Knights a 14-7 lead after one.

Both teams would score once in the second quarter — with Northmor getting ponts on an 87-yard scoring pass from Bower to Cowin Becker — to keep the Golden Knights up by seven at 21-14.

It would be 28-14 in the third quarter when Carson Campbell run for a 30-yard touchdown; however, Upper would claw back to within seven with a touchdown midway through the fourth.

Fulk’s two pick-sixes would clinch the game for Northmor, though, as they started out the season with a 1-0 record.

Bower completed 11-of-19 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Becker had 109 yards on three receptions, while Wenger finished with four catches for 82 yards and Cramer had one 45-yard catch. Campbell led the team on the ground with 51 yards on 12 carries.

Mount Gilead Indians

A third-quarter touchdown gave Mount Gilead all the breathing room they needed in a 15-8 win over host Triad Friday.

A 33-yard pass from Cole Fricke to Jacob Wilt gave MG a 7-0 lead early in the game, but a touchdown and two-point conversion put Triad up 8-7 in the second. The Indians would regain the advantage before the intermission on a safety. Then, leading 9-8, they were able to get a short touchdown run by Fricke to lead 15-8 — an advantage that would hold throughout the remainder of the contest.

Mount Gilead held a 269-127 advantage in offensive yardage on the night. Fricke completed 5-of-10 passes for 91 yards, one touchdown and one interception; while also running for 56 yards. Mason Barnum added 50 yards on the ground. Cam Vickers caught a pair of passes for 37 yards.

“Overall, a very gritty opening effort for our boys,” said head coach Mike Reid. “They stayed in the fight and went toe to toe defensively for four quarters. It was a great defensive effort. Offensively, we had some nice drives, but we did not finish them all.”

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t get on the scoreboard in an opening week 30-0 loss at Elgin.

The Comets led 6-0 after the first quarter, but were able to open a commanding lead thanks to a 16-point second period. They would add eight in the third quarter to take a 30-point lead, which they held the rest of the way.

Journey Williamson hit on 11-of-16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Greg Donaldson snagged four of those completions for 42 yards, while Wyatt Denney had three catches for 39 yards. Denney also ran for 44 yards in the contest.

