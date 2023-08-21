The Highland volleyball team was able to outlast visiting Big Walnut in their season-opener, winning a five-set battle on Saturday.

The first three sets were all closely-contested, with Highland winning the first set 25-23, dropping the second by a 25-27 margin and then winning the third 25-22. Big Walnut then won the fourth by a 25-19 margin, but the Scots recovered to take the deciding fifth set by a 15-6 count.

Kameron Stover tallied 33 kills in the match, while Reagan Maibach finished with nine. Larsen Terrill finished with six kills and added 48 assists. Both Stover and Jossalyn Varney had five aces, with Terrill adding four more.

Head coach Rob Terrill also cited the team’s backcourt of Camryn Miller, Savanna Sanborn and MaKaylee Merckling as playing great the entire match.

