Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware is overflowing with new products and customer favorites in the new paint store addition. Owner Wayne Hinkle said the business was finally able to move the paints and painting supplies from the building across the street to the new addition in July.

During and following the pandemic, it became difficult to get certain paint colors and supplies in stock, but those difficulties are beginning to subside.

“We appreciate people being patient in getting some things in,” said employee Selena Leonard.

Leonard is proud of the variety and quality of the store’s paint, which includes Valspar paints and Valspar concrete stains and waterproofing. Other products are Ready Seal, Cabot and Minwax stains, Rustoleum products, Krylon, and many painting accessories.

There is also a full selection of tools and hardware in the main section of the store. Customers will find locks and keys, electric cords, light bulbs, and garden tools along with nuts and bolts. The back section of the building contains all kinds of feed for livestock ranging from sheep and goats to poultry and equine. Hay, straw, and pellets are also available for customers.

“If we don’t have what a customer wants, we will order it for them,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle, a Marengo native, opened the independent hardware store in 2017. After college, he taught, coached, and was a principal in the Northmor and Cardington school districts. He retired from the South Central Local School District after a career spanning 30 years in education.

The building has served as a hardware store for many years prior to it being taken over by Hinkle. The previous owners were the Gale family, who had owned it since 1972. The hardwood floors tell much of the building’s story, which goes back much further. Hinkle said it’s been a hardware store as long as he and anyone else remembers.

“The store is a vital part of the community,” said local retired attorney Earl Bennett, who is part of the local group of men who arrive with their coffee at 7 a.m. when the store opens. Highland High School junior Grant Jennings is the newest part of the store’s history. He has worked in the store doing much of the lifting and unpacking this summer. He will go back to school soon and will be running cross country this fall.

“We like being part of the community,” said Leonard.

Hinkle’s is open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.