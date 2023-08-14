Staff Report

Highland’s girls’ golf team was topped by Northmor at Twin Lakes on Friday by a 197-226 count.

The team was led by Ceci Grassbaugh, who tied for the low round with a 41. Both Sierra Fitzpatrick and Piper Dabbert had scores of 60, while Ellie Rhea shot 65 and Ryleigh Dewart finished with 67 shots.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ golf team fell to host Northmor on Friday by a 175-188 count.

The Scots were led by Ranger Steck’s round of 41. Both Damian Rollison and Jayden Collins finished with scores of 48.

