The Spangler Sisters’ joy in music was felt by the audience that gathered at the Morrow County Fairgrounds for Farm Days Saturday evening as the sisters sang country tunes with a mix of gospel and familiar hits.

The Spangler Sisters’ roots are deep in Morrow County. Both are graduates of Marengo High School before it became part of Highland Local Schools. They are favorites at local weddings, clubs, Farm Days, the Senior Center, and the Morrow County Fair.

“We’ve been singing together for 50 years,” said Mary Spangler.

Mary Spangler got her first guitar when she was 12 years old and continued playing and singing in high school. Gertie Spangler began singing with her later, and the duo has been singing together ever since. “We enjoy music, and we enjoy singing together,” said Gertie Spangler.

They took many requests from the crowd, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” They also switched up the tempo with “Give me that Old Time Rock and Roll” and ended with “If God Made it, it’s Got to be Good.”

In the last couple of years, they welcomed Melany Rodgers after their longtime lead passed away at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodgers delighted the crowd with “The Orange Blossom Special” and her accompaniment with each melody. She and her husband, Jerry, delighted the crowd by singing “Pick Me Up On Your Way Down.” She attended Bowling Green University for music and taught elementary school music classes in the Mansfield area.

Rodgers has played an instrument since she was 8 years old, and besides teaching, has toured with another band and enjoys playing classical music as well as country.

“I really enjoy playing with the Spangler Sisters. It really is fun,” Rodgers said.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.