Today, childbearing services are becoming scarcer in rural counties in Ohio. Rural communities like Morrow County are often referred to as “maternity care deserts,” meaning there is a lack of maternity care resources, no hospital offering obstetric care, or no obstetric providers.

Within the past several years, hundreds of maternity services have closed due to low birth volumes, staffing challenges, and low reimbursement rates due to rural areas having a greater proportion of Medicaid recipients than private insurance. Morrow County is part of 36% of rural areas in the country considered to be in this desert designation.

“Morrow County Hospital recognizes that offering women’s health services is of utmost importance for communities like ours,” said Mike Hyek, Morrow County Hospital president. “There are approximately 5,500 women of childbearing age in the county. Morrow County Hospital wants to close the gap in maternity care in the area.”

Currently, Morrow County Hospital is partnering with OhioHealth to offer OB/GYN services for women of all ages. Two providers — Megan Battin, DO, and Nichole Runyon, CNP — see patients in the medical specialty center of the hospital. “Patients can get comprehensive obstetric care along with gynecological care which includes, but is not limited to, annual exams, contraception visits, adolescent care, and surgical consultations, in Morrow County without the need to travel outside of the area,” said Jessica Schwartz, Morrow County Hospital chief nursing officer.

Battin also provides maternal delivery, laparoscopic, and minimally invasive surgical services for women at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital. Her clinic is set up to see patients locally in Morrow County, but she provides full surgical resources just 20 minutes away in Marion.

“Maternity Care deserts play a critical role in the increase in maternal morbidity and mortality in the United States,” Battin said. “I feel grateful that OhioHealth and Morrow County Hospital are working to prevent this increase for our local community.”

Battin is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and completed her residency at The Ohio State University Hospital. She is currently accepting new patients and is available once a month in the Medical Specialty Center at Morrow County Hospital. Runyon covers the remaining three weeks of the month. To schedule an appointment, call 740-383-8080.

