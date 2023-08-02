Teachers learn about the skills their students need to have a career at DarPro Storage Solutions as part of the June boot camp. Courtesy | Morrow County Development Office

In an effort to equip educators with the necessary knowledge and tools to inspire their students towards rewarding careers in manufacturing, the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center worked in collaboration with Ashland University, the Morrow County Development Office, and local manufacturers to provide the inaugural Morrow County Teacher Manufacturing Boot Camp in June.

Thirteen dedicated Morrow County teachers participated in the boot camp program aimed to raise awareness about local manufacturing career opportunities and empower teachers to further integrate real-world experiences into their classroom teachings. The program included graduate-level coursework, tours of local manufacturing facilities, Marion Technical College, OSU-Marion, and Tri-Rivers Career Center.

At the conclusion of the tours, teachers provided a presentation to local educators and manufacturers that showcased their learning from the tours and described lesson plans they will implement in the fall with students. Teachers received three graduate credits from Ashland University with reduced tuition for completing the program through partial sponsorship from the Lt. Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. Morrow County was one of 19 counties in Ohio that participated in the teacher boot camp.

The following businesses participated in the event: DarPro Storage Solutions, Lincoln Center Manufacturing, Lubrication Specialties, Inc., Dollar Tree Distribution Center, Cardington Yutaka Technologies and Baillie Lumber.

Submitted by the Morrow County Development Office.