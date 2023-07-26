Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio and Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County are grateful for the volunteers who make a difference in the lives of their patients and families. Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care. They play a vital role as members of the hospice care team, bringing a wide diversity of skills, cultural backgrounds, and beliefs.

Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio and Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County offer volunteer programs to provide services and support programs that assist patients and families beyond medical care as part of the care team.

Volunteers can choose to provide direct patient care or indirect support. Direct care volunteers visit patients wherever they call home to provide companionship and respite for caregivers, transportation to appointments, running errands, and delivering supplies. Indirect care volunteers assist with general office duties at affiliates, participate in fundraising and community education, and assist with building and grounds maintenance tasks.

Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio and Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County are seeking the following:

• Volunteers who can give caregivers time for themselves.

• Volunteers who can help ease someone’s loneliness.

• Musicians who can bring the joy of music to patients and families.

• Volunteers who can help children cope with loss.

• Volunteers who can help keep offices running smoothly.

• Volunteers who can help expand the organization’s circle of friends and donors.

For more information, please visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Volunteer.

Submitted by Ohio’s Hospice.