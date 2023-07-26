A look at the sanctuary inside the Chesterville Community Church. The stained-glass windows, which were damaged last summer, have been repaired and reinstalled. Courtesy | Hyla Skudder

The tall brick church with the white bell tower in the center of Chesterville is a familiar landmark to area residents. Built in 1851, the church is on the National Register of Historic Places and features some beautiful stained glass windows dating from the early 1890s.

Unfortunately, the tornado which went through Chesterville on the night of June 13, 2022, damaged several of these historic windows. They were removed and shipped off for repair, and the congregation worshipped with plywood over the openings for many months. They were beautifully restored by Window Creations in Ottoville, Ohio, with the new elements blending seamlessly with the old. All the windows were reinstalled over the last couple of weeks.

On Sunday, July 30, at 10:45 a.m., the church will be celebrating for two reasons. One is the re-dedication of the stained glass windows, and the second is the church’s new independent status. On July 1, the church officially became the Chesterville Community Church. It carries on the long history of worship in the tradition of Charles Wesley, which has continued uninterrupted since 1833.

The church is having a potluck luncheon following the Sunday service and visitors are welcome. For more information, visit www.ChestervilleChurch.org, call 419-768-2681, or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Chesterville Community Church.