The Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) Board of Trustees recently approved $415,500 in grants to 10 Ohio nonprofit organizations through its spring grant cycle. Each project supports the OSBF’s mission to educate the public about the rule of law and build a better justice system.

Grants awarded this cycle will support projects that empower individuals with disabilities, expand the reach of legal resources and education to rural areas, educate survivors of domestic violence about their legal rights, support individuals and families navigating the mental health system, and more.

“Through the distribution of these grants, our goal is to drive meaningful change within Ohio’s justice system, empowering individuals and communities,” said Judge David Hejmanowski, OSBF President. “These funds will have a lasting and positive impact, and we are excited to see the results of these strategic investments in creating a more fair and effective justice system for all Ohioans.”

OSBF Spring Grants

• $25,000 to the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation for the establishment of the Cleveland Legal Collaborative (CLC), an innovative initiative designed to bridge the justice gap and promote social justice by creating a sustainable legal incubator. The funding will support the training and development of new lawyers who are dedicated to serving underserved communities and engage experienced attorneys in volunteer service. The project serves Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Summit counties.

• $42,500 to Disability Rights Ohio for their Expanding Resource Advocacy and Awareness to Marginalized Populations project to increase access to legal resources for people with disabilities. Through focus groups, educational videos, and translation/accessibility services, individuals will better understand their rights and have the tools to advocate for their rights. The project serves all 88 counties in Ohio.

• $21,500 to JusticeMobile for the JusticeMobile Program Expansion – Rural Areas project to expand the geographical reach of the JusticeMobile by funding additional monthly pro bono legal clinics in rural counties, providing crucial access to legal resources and education for individuals with lower incomes. The project serves Ashland, Crawford, Delaware, Erie, Franklin, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties.

• $50,000 to Legal Aid of Western Ohio for the Getting Legal Protection From Abuse project to educate survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, or stalking on the process of obtaining a civil protection order in Ohio. Grant funding will enable LAWO to create a series of videos and educational resources that will educate survivors and help them navigate the legal system to seek the necessary protection they deserve. The project serves all 88 counties in Ohio.

• $30,000 to the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition for the Behavioral Health in Ohio: Improving Data, Moving Toward Racial and Ethnic Equity Research and Report to identify areas of inequity within the behavioral health system. Collaborating with Central State University and Ohio University, the project will address disparities and promote equity for Black, Indigenous, and people of color who seek behavioral health treatment, services, and support. The project serves all 88 counties.

• $15,000 to the Northeast Ohio Worker Center for their Worker Justice Project to organize 10 wage theft clinics that will educate individuals on their rights, with a specific focus on overtime, worker classification, and workplace harassment and discrimination. By offering “Know Your Rights” training and resources, workers will have the knowledge and tools to protect themselves from labor violations. The project serves Cuyahoga, Ashland, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties.

• $50,000 to the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs Foundation for the Ohio YMCA Youth and Government project to support the administration, growth, and educational activities of the Ohio YMCA Youth and Government Program. This experience engages teens in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government in an annual State Assembly at the Statehouse and provides leadership training and volunteer opportunities. The project serves all 88 counties in Ohio.

• $18,000 to the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence for the Contextualizing Sexual Violence in Ohio’s Legal System project to develop two series that will provide training and educational resources about sexual violence within the legal system for attorneys, judges, prosecutors, sexual violence survivors, and the general public. The project serves all 88 counties in Ohio.

• $128,500 to the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education (OCLRE) for their Civic Education: Programs, Teacher Training & Outreach project to support the expansion of OCLRE’s initiatives, which provide comprehensive access to high-quality civics and law-related education for students and teachers throughout Ohio. The project serves all 88 counties in Ohio.

• $35,000 to Ohio Legal Help for the Legal Information and Action Plans for Mental Health project to educate and support Ohioans with mental health concerns and their families as they navigate the mental health system. The project will produce legal information and interactive tools designed to connect Ohioans to healthcare resources and to preserve the dignity of mental health consumers. The project serves all 88 counties in Ohio.

The OSBF is now accepting applications for the fall grants cycle, with a deadline of Aug. 15. Giving small to large grants, the OSBF welcomes first-time applicants. If you’d like to learn more about any of our grantees, connect with a grantee, or know more about the OSBF’s grantmaking process, contact Grants Manager Laura Spires by email at [email protected] or by phone at 614-487-4444.

Submitted by the Ohio State Bar Foundation.