A member of the Freestyle Connection BMX team enterains students in the Chiefs Club. Courtesy photos After their performance last week in Mount Gilead, members of the Freestyle Connection BMX team posed for a photo with the Chiefs Club. Courtesy photos

Olympic BMX competitor Nick Bruce was part of the BMX cycling team that entertained the Mount Gilead Chiefs Club last week.

The Chiefs Club is the Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District’s summer program as well as the before and after school program.

Program Director Erin Whipple said, “This team not only put on a tremendous show, they inspired our students to be the best they can be.”

Whipple said the kids really enjoyed the show, especially when their group leaders were volunteered for a couple tricks.

The BMX team is called Freestyle Connection. Jon Dowker is the owner. He was accompanied by Bruce and Nathan Powell. The team was engaged for the event through Academic Entertainment. Bruce was one of nine competitors to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics BMX freestyle event.

District Treasurer Tina Gabler said the program is paid for through the district’s 21st Century Grant. The grant is a federally funded program that is a competitive grant.

The Chiefs Club has 103 students and 17 staff members. It is a five-year program, and they are just now finishing their second year.

Whipple said the BMX show was a very special treat for the children. She said the energy they displayed encouraged students to be more passionate about their goals.

Field trips planned for later this summer are to the OSU Planetarium, COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory, The Works, Capitol Theatre and the Mount Gilead swimming pool. Earlier this summer the children made their own reading buddy stuffed animal.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.