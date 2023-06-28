Josh Predovich, a member of the SHP architect/design firm, provided the Mount Gilead Board of Education with an update on building projects at the June 20 board meeting.

Predovich estimated construction on the new fieldhouse will begin in November. He said it is important to get the building under roof so work on plumbing can be done in the winter months.

Since the funding of the fieldhouse will be completed with ESSER federal funds, Treasurer Tina Gabler said the project must be completed by September 2024.

Board President Mike Sayers said he believes it is important to have the demolition of the concession stand and construction begin after the fall sports season is over. He sees this as a matter of safety as well as convenience for the community.

After discussion, the board agreed money shouldn’t be put into the present concession stand, which is in bad shape, since it will soon be torn down. However, food trucks or some other options may be needed during the football season.

Predovich said the Cherry Street gym renovation will involve roof work, windows and floor replacement. Work will be done on the restrooms for ADA compliance. Goal for completion of floor replacement is October.

In other business:

• The board approved the following resignations effective 2022-2023 school year: Jake Hayes, school science teacher; Misty Snyder, first grade teacher at Park Avenue; Erin Wise, kindergarten teacher at Park Avenue; and Sylvia Hutchins, custodian, effective June 16.

• The board approved the renewal of the food service management company contract with the Nutrition Group from July 1 through June 30, 2024.

• The board authorized the treasurer to sell buses #16, #17 and #9 on GovDeals.com since they are no longer being used.

• After expressing its concern, the board approved the transfer of funds from the General fund to the Cafeteria Fund to cover students’ cafeteria debt from the 2022-2023 school year of $12,348.68.

Gabler said there are about six families that have not been paying their children’s lunch money for several months. There are many other families which have smaller amounts to pay. It was noted the problem was much worse this past school year since past years have had only about $300 left unpaid.

The board said a plan should be made so this problem does not come up in future years.

• The board approved Hylant Insurance Company in the amount of $54,926 for district property, fleet, cyber and liability insurance.

• Superintendent Zack Howard gave an update on the progress with the strategic plan. He also reported the district will work with United Way for school supplies for grades K-5 at Park Elementary.

• Employment for the school year 2023-2024 was approved for the following individuals: Abigail Baer, permanent substitute; Paige Clinger, high school science teacher at Step 2; Brooklyn Gebhardt, third grade intervention at Step 2; Kendall Gregory, kindergarten teacher at Park Avenue at step 2; Kimberly Kollin, substitute teacher; Amanda Martin, permanent substitute teacher; Dina Snow, permanent substitute teacher; and Alexis Wright, first grade teacher at Park Avenue Elementary.

• Agreements were approved with Mid Ohio Educational Service Center, LearnWell, Specialized Education of Ohio, Inc., and Morrow County Hospital athletic services.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.