The desk at Malabar Farm where Louis Bromfield did much of his writing. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest A peacock made of more than 68,000 Lego bricks by artist Sean Kenney at Kingwood Center in Mansfield. The peacock is one of 15 Lego sculptures in the Nature Connects exhibit. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

The Happy Wanderers returned with enthusiasm for their daylong excursion June 23 to Malabar Farm and Kingwood Center in Mansfield.

At Malabar Farm the group toured the home of Louis Bromfield and saw the spot where Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were married and cut their wedding cake in the dining room.

The tour guide was knowledgeable about Bromfield’s life, his family and his writing. After the house tour, the guide led a wagon tour around the farm and brought the group to the nearby Malabar Restaurant for lunch.

The afternoon was spent at Kingwood Center in Mansfield where there is a display of 15 Lego sculptures throughout the gardens.

The Lego sculptures of flowers, birds, a wheelbarrow, spider, and more were made by artist Sean Kenney of Nature Connects and represent hundreds of hours of work by the artist.

The Rose Garden at Kingwood is at its height this month with a variety of stunning roses in full bloom. Some members of the group toured Kingwood Hall, the home built for Charles Kelley King and his wife in 1926.

Happy Wanderer Becky Kilgour commented that both Malabar Farm and Kingwood Center present an amazing day trip this summer “whether it’s your first trip or a return.”

The Lego exhibit is on display at Kingwood Center from June 2 through Sept. 17. For more information, visit www.kingwoodcenter.org.

Happy Wanderers is open to all who enjoy travel and fellowship. It was founded 26 years ago by Linda Ruehrmund who coordinates the trips. There are eight more trips scheduled in Ohio this year and one to Sight and Sound in Pennsylvania.

For more information about the group, contact Ruehrmund at 419-864-7520 or email [email protected].

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.