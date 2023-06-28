In the HOJGA’s fourth golf tournament, hosted by Marysville’s Blues Creek on Monday, Logan Keller of Galion won the 16-18 age group with a round of 74.

The 13-15 class went to Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut, who had the day’s low round of 73 to take first. Maura Murphy of Pleasant shot 78 to win the 13-18 girls’ class. Also, the nine-hole 12-and-under division was won by Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford, who shot 52 and then won a playoff.

Following are the complete results of the Blues Creek tournament.

16-18 Division

Logan Keller, 74

Chase Brackenridge, 75

Nicholas McMullen, 76

Kaden Ottley, 79

Parker Steffani, 79

Nathan McMullen, 80

Dawson Hall, 81

Steven Street, 81

Carson Walker, 82

Brayden Parrish, 84

Henry Terry, 85

Dillin Smith, 87

Jack Seckel, 88

J.T. Issler, 90

Cody Pennington, 90

Wyatt Davis, 92

Jonathan Maran, 92

Devin Emans, 93

Michael Farley, 96

Miles Hall, 97

Noah Burke, 98

Jackson Farrar, 100

Michael Rogers, 103

Alex Schultz, 125

Cade Miracle, 128

13-15 Division

Ethan Krebs, 73

Dylan Moore, 84

Matthew Ralph, 84

Jaxon Jolliff, 89

Clay Rogers, 90

Weston Ottery, 91

Jett Bowers, 99

Nolen West, 101

Bryant Berry, 102

Matt Murphy, 102

Sam Snyder, 102

Evan Keller, 114

Thomas Ottery, 118

Jake Kulha, 130

12-and-under Division

Adam Keller, 52

Casey Rogers, 52

Kolton Crider, 55

Griffin Gates, 56

Jenson Stover, 59

Miri Taylor, 66

Cohen Sisler, 68

Levi Kelso, 81

13-18 Girls’ Division

Maura Murphy, 78

Rayma Smith, 95

Madelyn Taylor, 97

Olivia Ross, 103

Olivia Gratz, 104

Anna Songer, 114

Charlee Brestle, 115

Adi Graham, 119

Norrie Plank, 125

