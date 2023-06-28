In the HOJGA’s fourth golf tournament, hosted by Marysville’s Blues Creek on Monday, Logan Keller of Galion won the 16-18 age group with a round of 74.
The 13-15 class went to Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut, who had the day’s low round of 73 to take first. Maura Murphy of Pleasant shot 78 to win the 13-18 girls’ class. Also, the nine-hole 12-and-under division was won by Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford, who shot 52 and then won a playoff.
Following are the complete results of the Blues Creek tournament.
16-18 Division
Logan Keller, 74
Chase Brackenridge, 75
Nicholas McMullen, 76
Kaden Ottley, 79
Parker Steffani, 79
Nathan McMullen, 80
Dawson Hall, 81
Steven Street, 81
Carson Walker, 82
Brayden Parrish, 84
Henry Terry, 85
Dillin Smith, 87
Jack Seckel, 88
J.T. Issler, 90
Cody Pennington, 90
Wyatt Davis, 92
Jonathan Maran, 92
Devin Emans, 93
Michael Farley, 96
Miles Hall, 97
Noah Burke, 98
Jackson Farrar, 100
Michael Rogers, 103
Alex Schultz, 125
Cade Miracle, 128
13-15 Division
Ethan Krebs, 73
Dylan Moore, 84
Matthew Ralph, 84
Jaxon Jolliff, 89
Clay Rogers, 90
Weston Ottery, 91
Jett Bowers, 99
Nolen West, 101
Bryant Berry, 102
Matt Murphy, 102
Sam Snyder, 102
Evan Keller, 114
Thomas Ottery, 118
Jake Kulha, 130
12-and-under Division
Adam Keller, 52
Casey Rogers, 52
Kolton Crider, 55
Griffin Gates, 56
Jenson Stover, 59
Miri Taylor, 66
Cohen Sisler, 68
Levi Kelso, 81
13-18 Girls’ Division
Maura Murphy, 78
Rayma Smith, 95
Madelyn Taylor, 97
Olivia Ross, 103
Olivia Gratz, 104
Anna Songer, 114
Charlee Brestle, 115
Adi Graham, 119
Norrie Plank, 125
