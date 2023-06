Amelia Bender (left), a Lexington High School student, and Emma Smith (right), a Northmor High School student, attended the Ignite by 4-H Summit held in March in Washington, D.C. Courtesy photo | Amanda Staley

Amelia Bender, Emma Smith, and Amanda Staley, Morrow County OSU Extension 4-H educator, traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Ignite by 4-H conference on March 9-12.

The summit included high impact programming and speakers featuring national experts and leaders. There were opportunities for career exploration and building connections with teens and leaders from across the country.

This invaluable experience taught about trending topics in agriscience and participants met some of the most forward-thinking leaders in agriculture. It opened the teen’s eyes to career or volunteer opportunities that they may not have thought about before and what steps they need to take to obtain those opportunities.

According to Northmor High School’s Emma Smith, “Participating in ignite by 4-H was a meaningful opportunity in my 4-H journey. I was able to meet and make connections with many businesses and agricultural professionals that I never would have had the chance to meet. I was also able to teach and share my knowledge of agriscience and health topics that I’m passionate about with other members in a fun, interactive way. Being able to travel, learn and make new friends along the way are just a few great things that 4-H has led me to do. I’m so excited to continue my 4-H journey.”

Bender and Smith chose to participate in the agriscience track of the summit, but healthy living and S.T.E.M. tracks were also available.

Submitted by Amanda Staley, Morrow County OSU Extension 4-H educator.