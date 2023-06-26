The Barracuda Summer Swim team faced the large Ontario Warriors team on Wednesday, June 21, at the Ontario High School pool.

“It is easy for the swimmers to feel intimidated because Ontario’s team is so large. It reminds us a lot of the meets we used to have against Colonel Crawford. I just encourage them and hope they can enjoy swimming their own race and improving their own times,” said coach Dina Snow.

Ontario is the only indoor pool in the ASAC league, so it gives them a great advantage over the other teams.

“All the rest of us have dealt with the cold and the storms, while Ontario can continue to practice,” said Snow “All we can do is just try our best!”

While Ontario was victorious, the Barracudas still turned in some impressive swims and the kids had fun with their relay teams.

“Ontario has a lot of experience running meets, so it went really well and we appreciate the chance to compete there. A highlight of the meet was watching 9-year old Brayden Jones help out the 11-12 boys so they could have a free relay. Brayden only found out he was going to swim a 50 free in that relay just before the event, but he jumped in there and gave it his all. I don’t think he took a breath on the whole second length! The older boys just cheered for him like crazy. Those are the moments you cherish!” remarked Coach Snow.

The lone first place relay finish was the 9-10 girls free relay (Lacey Haughn, Harper McClelland, Jackie Edwards and Emma Marquis).

First place individual finishes were earned by Carter Marquis in the 8-under boys 25 free and 25 back; Lacey Haughn in the 9-10 girls 25 free; Trinity Robinson in the 9-10 girls 25 breast; Connor Robinson in the 11-12 boys 100 IM, 50 free and 50 breast; Abigail Griffith in the 13-14 girls 100 IM, 50 free and 50 back; Evan Irons in the 13-14 boys 100 IM and 50 breast and Callie Beary in the 15-18 girls 50 fly and 50 back. Emma Marquis and Trinity Robinson also tied for first in the 9-10 girls 25 back.

Second place relay finishes: the 15-18 girls 200 medley and free relay (Cassady Irwin, Kendall Neal, Callie Beary and Emma Bolton); the 15-18 boys 200 medley relay (Carson Mowery, Luke Fraizer, Nate Rabun and Niles Bush); the 11-12 boys free relay (Ben Griffith, Ricky Edwards, Connor Robinson and Brayden Jones); the 13-14 girls 200 free relay (Abigail Griffith, Kayla Young, Avery McClelland and Makayla Carlisle) and the 15-18 boys 200 free relay (Evan Irons, Luke Fraizer, Nate Rabun and Niles Bush).

Several MG swimmers earned second place points in their individual events: Evan Irons, 13-14 boys 50 free; Chloe Bolton, 11-12 girls 50 breast and Luke Fraizer, 15-18 boys 50 breast.

Rounding out the top finishes with third place were Jackie Edwards, 9-10 girls 25 free; Brayden Jones, 9-10 boys 25 free; Callie Beary, 15-18 girls 50 free; Nate Rabun, 15-18 boys 50 fly and 50 back; Ben Griffith, 11-12 boys 50 back and Kendall Neal, 15-18 girls 50 breast.

Also scoring were Gabriella Bateman, 8-under girls 25 free and 25 back; Brayden Jones, 9-10 boys 25 back and 25 breast; Adylynn Brown, 11-12 girls 50 back; Chloe Bolton, 11-12 girls 50 free; Aaron Rabun, 13-14 boys 50 back and Nate Rabun, 15-18 boys 50 free.

Carson Mowery, Lucille Jarvis, Abby Kincaid, Nolan Hershner and Blake Grimm also competed and earned season best times.

The team travelled to Willard on Saturday, but results were not known at press time.

Information received from Dina Snow.