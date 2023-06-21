Fire recently destroyed the unoccupied residence at 3531 Township Road 21 in Peru Township. Courtesy | Ohio Department of Commerce

A residential structure fire in Marengo has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

On Saturday, June 10, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Ashley Fire Department was dispatched to an unoccupied residence at 3531 Township Road 21 in Peru Township. Investigators with the Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire arson in their ongoing investigation.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Commerce.