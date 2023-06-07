MOUNT GILEAD — Campfire-singing, rock-painting, bee-bot making, and kite-flying pair with weekly reading challenges at the Perry Cook Memorial Library’s summer reading program. It all kicks off today with a campfire singalong with songwriter/musician Joanie Calem.

“Camp Perry Cook” will offer a summer-camp-like theme with weekly programs focused around literacy related to nature and the outdoors. The program is open to all ages. Those who complete their reading goals each week will be entered into a raffle for prize baskets that include tickets donated by Kings Island, the Columbus Clippers, the Akron Ducks, Snow Trails, Exithis escape room in Mansfield and Buckeye Imagination Museum. All registrants will get a 10% off coupon for a stay at Ohio State Parks lodging as well.

Those who complete their summer reading goals will be entered into a raffle for a grand prize and will receive tickets for free admission to the Ohio State Fair.

Research shows that summer reading helps youth maintain reading skills, builds confidence, improves comprehension, and stimulates imagination. A full schedule is available on the library’s website: https://www.perrycooklibrary.org/ and on the library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/perrycookmemoriallibrary/.

The summer reading program is funded in part by a grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

For more information or to register for the summer reading program, call the library at 419-362-7181.

Submitted by the Perry Cook Memorial Public Library.