Children enjoyed free lunch and science fun last summer at Selover Public Library. Courtesy | Selover Public Library

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Selover Public Library in Chesterville will be providing free lunches to children during the summer.

This summer, meals will be available in two different ways. Grab-and-go meals will be available from June 9 through Sept. 1. Children may take home up to five grab-and-go lunches per visit.

Sit-down lunches will be served from 12-1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays from June 8-30. Children are limited to one free lunch per day, whether they eat it at the library or take it home.

There are no income requirements or advanced registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may receive lunches. For more information, contact 419-768-3431 or visit seloverlibrary.org.

During the month of June, Selover Library will offer programs for kids along with their sit-down lunches.

On Thursdays, kids will enjoy Lunch ‘n Legos, where they get inspired about a theme and then complete a building challenge after they eat.

On Fridays, the program will alternate between Physics Phun and First Chapter Fridays. With First Chapter Fridays, children will hear the first chapter of an exciting book while they eat. During Physics Phun, kids enjoy lunch and then learn science concepts and do crazy experiments with Professor Mark.

Each year, the United States Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Selover Public Library to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. These meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), with lunch at Selover Library sponsored by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Submitted by the Selover Public Library.