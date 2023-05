Pictured is the lodge at Flying Squirrel Preserve, 7130 County Road 121, Mt. Gilead. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

The lodge at Flying Squirrel Preserve will hold an open house to welcome visitors from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Enjoy a walk in Morrow County’s newest park on some of the six trails in the park, including the Storybook Trail and the Bird Trail.

Flying Squirrel Preserve is located at 7130 County 121, Mt. Gilead.