The Northmor baseball team saw its season ended in the Division IV district finals by Berne Union in a wild contest.

The Golden Knights surrendered five runs in the top of the seventh inning to their opponents to fall by a 10-9 margin in a back-and-forth game.

Northmor got on the board with a run in the second inning, but the Rockets picked up four in the top of the fourth to jump in front. The locals used the bottom of that inning to close within a 4-3 margin and then, trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth, got two more to tie things up at 5-5.

Things looked good for the Golden Knights in their bid to earn a district championship when they scored four runs in the sixth inning, but the Rockets rebounded with five in the seventh and Northmor couldn’t answer in their half of the inning.

Defensive miscues plagued Northmor in the game. Four team errors led to eight of Berne Union’s 10 runs being unearned. Drew Hammond pitched the first 3.2 innings, striking out four, walking three and giving up four hits. Relief pitcher Trevor Brubaker suffered the loss. He struck out three, walked two and gave up seven hits in 3.1 innings.

Hammond had a double in the game. Both Cooper Thomas and Nick Armrose added two singles.

Northmor finishes their season with a 21-7 record.

