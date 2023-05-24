The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) recently launched its Get on Board campaign, designed to encourage Ohioans from all walks of life to consider serving on their local boards of education. Ohio provides high-quality education to all students through representative school boards that can meet the challenges of the diverse districts they represent.

“We need strong leadership on our school boards,” said OSBA Deputy Chief Executive Dr. Kathy McFarland. “Diversity of leadership demonstrates to students that everyone can achieve and has a role in helping their communities succeed. Students benefit by seeing local leaders, board members, school administrators, and teachers who are representative of the places they live and go to school.”

The Get on Board campaign asks current or incumbent school board members to offer their expertise for an additional term by running for reelection. Additionally, the campaign encourages other community members to consider becoming board members in their local school districts or educational service centers where vacant seats exist.

OSBA has created a website — www.getonboardohio.org — to address questions on candidate qualifications, running a campaign, and the roles and responsibilities of school board members. The site also offers a section where individuals can recommend potential candidates so OSBA can reach out with resources and information.

The website hosts webinars on becoming a school board candidate, campaign first steps, campaign contributions, expenditures, and reporting requirements. Throughout the campaign season, OSBA will continue to offer training and other resources for potential candidates.

This year’s general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Ohioans wishing to run for a board of education seat must file a nominating petition with their county board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 9. Anyone running for a school board seat must meet three requirements, which include being a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of the school district and registered to vote in the district for at least 30 days preceding the election.

Submitted by the Ohio School Boards Association.