Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (center) take part in a ground-breaking ceremony held Thursday in Columbus. Courtesy | Ohio Department of Commerce

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield, Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, and others gathered on May 18 to break ground on an innovative new search and rescue training house. This state-of-the-art facility, set to be a highly versatile training simulation platform, will provide firefighter and EMS students with a realistic training environment for various rescue scenarios.

“The Ohio Fire Academy has always been a nationally-recognized leader in firefighter training,” said DeWine. “We recognize the importance of providing our first responders with the most relevant and safe training resources. This new search and rescue house will ensure that our firefighters receive top-notch training on realistic simulation props, further enhancing their skills and safety.”

The two-story structure, spanning approximately 1,500 square feet, will be a wood-framed, residential-style training building/home. It will feature removable systems designed specifically for forcible entry and search training, enhancing the authenticity of the training experience. The structure will be used for fire and EMS classes, offering comprehensive training opportunities for aspiring firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

Electric utilities will be incorporated into the structure to facilitate lighting, emergencies, and training purposes. Additionally, heating will be provided for freeze protection, and ventilation systems will be installed in accordance with the applicable code requirements. The objective is to create a safe and dynamic training environment that prepares firefighters for real-life scenarios they may encounter in the field.

“The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Ohio Fire Academy’s commitment to delivering exceptional training experiences,” Reardon said. “The state-of-the-art search and rescue house will stand as a testament to the academy’s dedication to preparing firefighters and EMS students for the challenges they may face in the line of duty.”

Construction of the search and rescue house is scheduled to be completed in November.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Commerce.