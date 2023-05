Sports Calendar

By

Wednesday, May 24

• Division III regional track and field meet at Heath, 4 p.m.

• Highland vs. Springfield Kenton Ridge at Wright State University, Division II softball regional semifinals, 5 p.m.

• Division IV baseball district finals at TBA, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

• Division II regional track and field meet at Lexington, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 26

• Division III regional track and field meet at Heath, 4 p.m.

• Division II softball regional finals at Wright State University, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

• Division II regional track and field meet at Lexington, 11 a.m.