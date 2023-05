Staff Report

Northmor edged visiting Lucas in a non-conference baseball game on Friday by a 1-0 margin.

Grant Bentley and Trevor Brubaker combined on a one-hitter in the win. They totaled 11 strikeouts and one walk in the game. Both Drew Hammond and Caiden Martinez finished with doubles, with Hammond also recording a single.

