Highland, MG exit baseball playoffs Thursday

Staff Report

The Highland offense could not get untracked in their Division II sectional baseball contest against visiting London.

The third-seeded Scots were upended by their opponents by a 3-0 margin in the game to see their season end with a 21-5 record. The game was scoreless until London scored twice in the fifth inning to take the lead. They would add an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.

Highland finished with five hits, including a double by Brock Church and two singles from Hayden Kline.

Kort Sears suffered the loss. He pitched six innings, while Jace Brooks finished the game by pitching the seventh. The duo combined to strike out five, walk three and give up five hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead saw its postseason run in baseball come to an end on Thursday when West Jefferson topped them 10-0 in the sectional finals.

The Indians gave up two runs in both the first and second innings, before West Jefferson scored three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to finish off the contest.

While MG only gave up eight hits, they were hurt by six errors committed that led to five unearned runs. Losing pitcher Cole Fricke and Hayden Pangborn combined to strike out two and walk three. Offensively, the team was held to one hit — a single by Gage Baker.

