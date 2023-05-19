Highland SB topped by East Knox in non-conference game

Staff Report

Highland lost a non-league softball game to East Knox on Thursday by an 11-1 count.

The Scots were held to two hits — a home run by Lydia Shaffer and a double from Stevie Asher. Asher pitched the first inning and took the loss. She, Dalaynie Hernandez and Kate Clements combined to give up 11 hits and three walks, while striking out three. Five Highland errors led to eight of the Bulldogs’ 11 runs being unearned.

