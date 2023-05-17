Community welcomes Rustic Arch Barn

By Alberta Stojkovic

For the Sentinel

The Rustic Arch Barn began its open house April 28 with a Morrow County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rustic Arch Barn owner Lisa Smythe said a former owner of their historic barn suggested the building would be ideal for raising animals. People in the Johnsville community recalled all kinds of businesses which had been housed in the barn.

“But I saw people here in the barn,” said Smythe, who envisioned the place as a venue for weddings, reunions and other gatherings.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Smythe. “To God be the glory for how this came together.”

Smythe said even her children are learning to help and pitch in. Her husband, Joel, is in the graphic design business and has created business cards and is working on a website.

They hosted a family reunion and had a baby shower there while they look forward to welcoming weddings and other events.

Lisa Smythe grew up in the area and then the family lived in Tennessee where she worked in a bakery and learned to bake pies. She said those pies were the closest to pies her mother baked.

Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Thomas was delighted to welcome the Smythes’ business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the open house where every visitor was offered a piece of pie.

The pie offering included cherry, berry and Dutch apple, along with chocolate, peanut butter and coconut cream pies. There are several local caterers Smythe recommends for patrons who plan on meals for their gatherings.

The Smythes emphasized it is a place for “simple hospitality for life’s celebrations.” They welcome couples and families to stop by and visit to see if it fits their plans.

The Rustic Arch Barn is at 7264 state Route 314, just south of Shauck, also known as Johnsville. For more informaton, email [email protected] or call 615-579-7740.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.