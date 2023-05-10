Village, township officials hold joint meeting

In their joint village/township May 1 meeting, Mount Gilead Village Council received a report from Township Trustee Dave Lewis on Gilead Township business.

Lewis said insurance will cover the cost of cleanup from the storm damage to trees in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Rivercliff is seeking a sexton. It is part-time work, and the main duties are marking graves and selling lots.

Council voted to approve Resolution 5-1-23 for the agreement with the township to maintain and care for the cemeteries within Gilead Township, including Rivercliff and others maintained by the Union Cemetery Board.

In other council business:

• Police Chief Adam Lakey reported on how Marsy’s Law went into effect in Ohio on April 6. Police are now required to fill out a five-page form to give to the victim of a crime and also have a copy for the department.

Lakey said it is to ensure that victims know their rights and is a good idea to inform victims. Victims also receive a pamphlet explaining their rights. He said it is difficult in some cases to get copies needed in the time required since they have to go back to the department to make copies.

These forms need to be filled out on traffic crash victims as well as victims of crimes. There are still some questions on how to carry out the new law. They are talking to the county prosecutor for clarification.

• Council member Aron Frazier reminded everyone it is time to get nominations in for the Tucker Award.

The Dr. Nathan Tucker Award of Excellence is given to an individual every year whose activities and contributions have led to the betterment of the village.

Application forms for the award are available at the Mount Gilead Municipal Building and on the village website.

• Village Administrator Derek Allen reported on progress in preparation for the opening of the village pool Memorial Day weekend. Village workers are presently power washing and sandblasting the pool before it is painted.

Showers, toilets, and sinks are being replaced in the pool building along with plumbing. Allen pointed out it has been 42 years since the pool was built and the building and restrooms were new. It’s been two years since the building was used after the closure of the pool in 2021.

Allen said they are doing well in hiring with eight new lifeguards who have certification and several more who will be getting their certifications. He is looking for an instructor to lead water aerobics for adults, and they are planning for swimming lessons.

Applications for pool passes are online, and the fees for passes are the same as they were in 2019.

• Allen has concern for 162 unpaid and delinquent utility bills. The village will be sending shut off notices to the 50 worst unpaid cases.

• Fiscal Officer Cathy Davis said there are also a lot of residents who have not filed their income tax forms. It is necessary to file, even when no taxes are due.

• Council member Emily Shaffer said the Friends of the Village group is combining with the former Mount Gilead Merchants Association. They meet the fourth Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. in the Village Gathering Place at 30 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead. Community residents are welcome as well as merchants.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.