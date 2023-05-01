Softball tournament draws announced

Morrow County softball teams received their tournament draws on Sunday.

In Division II, Highland was named the eighth seed. They will open on the road against London on Tuesday, May 9, with the game starting at 5 p.m.

Cardington also will start on the road. Competing in Division III, they will travel to East Knox on Wednesday, May 10, for a 5 p.m. game. Also in Division III, Northmor will host Fredericktown. They will play at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Mount Gilead will compete in Division IV. As the 12th seed, they will travel to Lancaster Fisher Catholic on May 9 for a 5 p.m. start.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.