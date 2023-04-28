Baseball: Scots cap off two game sweep of Galion

GALION — Highland picked up win No. 10 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference by completing a season sweep of Galion last Wednesday. The Scots defeated Galion, 7-2, a night after winning 6-1 over the Tigers.

Zach Church picked up the win for Highland as he gave up just one run over four innings. Church struck out five batters and did not walk a single Tiger. Jace Brooks pitched three innings in relief action for the Scots, and struck out five batters too, while giving up no earned runs.

Max Albert took the loss on the mound for Galion. The sophomore pitcher went five innings of work and struck out four batters. Albert walked four Scots and gave up three earned runs on the evening. Carson Frankhouse handled the bullpen duties by tossing a pair of innings.

Early on, things were working for Albert as he sat down the Scots in order in the first inning. Galion had two baserunners in the bottom of the first but Highland twisted a double-play ball to get out of the inning with no harm done.

Three straight singles got the scoring started in the top of the third for Highland. Hayden Kline singled and brought in a run, then another hit home plate due to an error. Kline would go on to score on a wild pitch. The big inning continued for Highland when Zach Church brought in a run on a groundout to make it 4-0.

Allen Carver started off the bottom half of the inning by ripping a double to left-center field. Derek Prosser recorded a sacrifice fly to bring in Caver, making it 4-1 Highland still. A strikeout and groundout allowed no more harm to be done to the Scots.

After Kline was able to draw a walk in the fifth, Zach Schmidt was able to bring him in with a single. Jimmy Hardy recorded a double-play to get Galion out of the inning trailing 5-1.

Brooks entered the game in the fifth and struck out the side for Highland.

Kline picked up his second run batted in with a two-out groundout in the sixth inning. Jayden Collins got into the action for Highland by bringing in a run on a rope to left field.

In the bottom of the seventh inning and Galion’s last chance, Carver ripped his second hit of the day, which was a double to start off the late-game rally. After Braxton Prosser hit a single, Derek Prosser brought in Carver thanks to an error, bringing the game to a 7-2 score. A double-play ball got the Scots out of Heise Park with no further damage done.

Highland recorded eight hits to seven for the Tigers. Galion had four errors on the evening and Highland had three of their own.

Brock Church, Kline, and Schmidt each produced a pair of hits for the Scots. Kort Sears helped out by drawing a pair of walks.

With the win, Highland is now 15-3 on the campaign. Galion has dropped seven of their last eight games and sits at 8-9 overall.

April 26 baseball scores

Colonel Crawford 6, Wynford 5

Fredericktown 4, Northmor 1

April 26 softball scores

Northmor 6, Fredericktown 5

Colonel Crawford 16, Wynford 0