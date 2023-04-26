Northmor defeats Scots

The Northmor baseball team was able to erupt for seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to power past Highland at home by an 8-4 margin in a non-conference game on Thursday.

The game was scheduled earlier that week due to neither team having one on that sunny and 80 degree afternoon. Golden Knight coach Buck Workman was happy to both get a game in on a beautiful day, as well as have a strong opponent in the Division II Scots.

“It worked out just perfect,” he said. “ I appreciate them coming over on an early start time (4:15 p.m.) because we have National Honor Society inductions and I have four of my guys who need to be there. We’ve got Fredericktown on Monday and Wednesday, we’ve got Danville tomorrow, Academy Saturday, so we’re really trying to push these guys to play good teams and see what we’re capable of doing.”

On Thursday, they were capable of battling back from a deficit. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 through three innings, with both teams getting their scores in the second — Highland when Layton Shaffer drove in Kort Sears with a groundout and Northmor when Bryce Cooper singled Nick Armrose.

However, Highland was able to move in front in the fourth frame when Sears drew a walk, stole second and then took advantage of an errant throw while stealing third to cruise into home plate. They would add a score in the top of the fifth when Brock Church led off the inning with a triple and Hayden Kline followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.

That lead would not hold up, though. With one out, Bohdi Workman singled, took second on an error on a Highland pickoff attempt and moved to third on a passed ball. Drew Hammond then was hit by a pitch and Garrett Harvey reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Two consecutive walks would then tie the game before the Scots turned a double play to get out before more damage could be done.

Highland coach Don Kline simply felt his team didn’t play crisply enough to beat a good team.

“I think it was one of those games where, coming off a tough series, a lot of our guys weren’t checked in,” he said. “We’ve been playing very good baseball for a long time and I think a lot of our guys just forgot what it takes to be competitive for every pitch and I think they took plays off. You tip your hat to Northmor. They took advantage of our mistakes.”

Highland would regain the lead at 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Sears led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an error, allowing him to score on a Zachary Schmidt sacrifice fly. The Scots would have a chance to extend that lead, but had two different baserunners thrown out attempting to steal to end the inning. For the game, they had four runners get caught stealing — something both coaches thought played a big role in the end result.

“Garrett (Harvey) did a good job of responding,” said Workman. “He had a couple bad throws, but he also threw out three or four guys when we really needed them. They were momentum killers. That was really nice to see from him.”

Kline felt his players needed to show a bit more discipline on the basepaths.

“We were reckless today,” he said. “ We were reckless with outs. You get 21 outs in a game and we were not careful with that. We did not protect the outs. We were just not very sharp and that’s on us as coaches to make sure we get the guys in line that they need to find ways to make plays.”

Those missed opportunities proved costly, as the Golden Knights took over the game in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Cooper reached on an infield single, took second on a wild pitch and then stole third base as Grant Bentley was walked. A balk then brought Cooper home and Bohdi Workman drew a walk to put runners on first and second.

Hammond gave Northmor a 5-4 lead with a double and an intentional walk to Harvey loaded the bases. A single by Cooper Thomas would bring one run in and an error on a Trevor Brubaker ground ball led to two more scoring to give the home team a four-run lead.

Workman was happy with how his team responded.

“They’re a great team,” he said of Highland. “Coach Kline does a great job with those guys; they’re fundamentally sound. When we got back and tied it up and then we hit into that double play, all the momentum was with them. They came out and scored that run. Kudos to my guys, they don’t quit. They came out in the sixth and answered right back. That’s kind of a blue collar approach we have — try to get things done.”

Cooper, who earned the win in relief of Hammond, then was able to pitch around a pair of baserunners in the seventh inning to finish off the game.

Kline simply felt his team didn’t play their best — something that can’t happen against tough opposition.

“That’s what it comes down to,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you play, you have to play the same way. A lot of times we say at the end of the day, you’re playing against yourself. We didn’t play very good baseball. To take nothing away from Northmor — they played good enough to win — but we just did not play very sharp baseball and we paid the price for it today.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS