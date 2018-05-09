MG, Northmor claim first-round tournament wins in softball

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead softball team got off to a good start in the Division III tournament by traveling to Centerburg and topping the Trojans by an 8-4 margin.

The team tallied 12 hits in earning the decision, with five different girls picking up two each. McKenzie Bump had a double and single, while Madison Noble, Hailey Dean, Lacie Baldwin and Indie Jones all tallied two singles. Noble also handled the pitching duties. She struck out one, walked one and scattered nine hits.

Northmor Knights

Northmor opened their tournament run in Division III by defeating Worthington Christian by a 13-4 margin. No other information is currently available.

